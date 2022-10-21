Carl David Warnock Published 9:27 am Friday, October 21, 2022

Carl David Warnock passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at The Blake in Bossier City, LA. He was 80 years of age.

Carl was born in Bentonia, MS on February 7, 1942, the son of Lonnie and Lucille Warnock. He has been a resident of Vicksburg since 1959 and graduated from Culkin High School in 1962 where he excelled in athletics, specifically track. He served in the U.S. Army and is a veteran of Vietnam. He retired as a printer from Waterways Experiment Station and was a member of Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Cockrell Warnock; his parents; his twin brother, Carroll Thomas Warnock; and brother, Harold Keith Warnock.

He is survived by his son Brad Warnock(Danielle) and his daughter Janean Sharp(Todd). His brother James Lamar Warnock(Rita); sister-in-law, Ann Warnock; sister-in-law, Janice Cockrell; and brother-in-law, Ricky Cockrell. His grandchildren Mary Bradley and Wes Warnock, and Gray and Andrew Sharp. Along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon with a service immediately following at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home (5000 Indiana Ave.) on Monday, October 24, 2022. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Wes Warnock, Gray Sharp, Andrew Sharp, John O’Bannon, Hilary Westbrook and Donald Oakes

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be shared with Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church, 335 Oak Ridge Road Vicksburg, Ms 39183 or Good Shepard Community Center, 629 Cherry St. Vicksburg, MS 39180.