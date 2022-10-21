City’s Veterans Day observance returns to Rose Garden

Published 9:47 am Friday, October 21, 2022

By John Surratt

Maj. Gen. R. Mark Toy speaks to veterans during the Veteran's Day program at the Rose Garden in 2019. The program will return to the garden in 2022. (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

A Port Gibson native will be the featured speaker as Vicksburg’s annual Veterans Day observance returns to the city’s Rose Garden Nov. 11.

Port Gibson native Col. Antoinette “Toni” Gant, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division and the first African American female to ever serve at that level in the history of the Corps, will deliver a Veterans Day message for the event, which is sponsored by American Legion Tyner-Ford Post 213, Sons of the American Legion Post 213 and American Legion Allein Post 3.

“We are glad to have our Veterans Day program back at the Rose Garden,” organizer Willie Glasper said. “We wanted to have it there last year but there was a storm going through the area and we had to change the location at the last minute.”

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 forced organizers to hold a virtual observance, while inclement weather forced the observance inside at Post 3 in 2021.

Veterans Day events begin at 10 a.m. with a parade starting on Belmont Street and going north on Washington Street, where it will disband.

“From there, we will go to the Rose Garden,” Glasper said.

The program at the Rose Garden at the intersection of Monroe and South streets will also feature post commanders laying wreaths, taps and a 21-gun salute to honor deceased veterans.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Vicksburg native Zechariah Lloyd releases new music video

ERDC showcases capabilities at annual meeting of the Association of United States Army

Bowman, New Beginning Church named pastor, church of the year by Best of Mississippi

PHOTO GALLERY: Supper on the Sip sees record crowds

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    True or False: Mississippi River levels indicate the depth of the water.

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...