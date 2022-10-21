ERDC showcases capabilities at annual meeting of the Association of United States Army Published 9:37 am Friday, October 21, 2022

A team of U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) representatives recently attended the annual meeting and exposition for the Association of United States Army (AUSA) at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Held from October 10 to 12, the theme for the 2022 Annual AUSA conference was “Building the Army of 2030.” The meeting highlighted the capabilities of Army organizations and presented a wide range of industry products and services.

ERDC, along with 30,000 attendees, had access to presentations on the state of the Army, panel discussions and seminars on pertinent military and national security subjects, a variety of networking events and hands-on opportunities to specify and see the latest technologies in action. The event is a platform employed by the Army to educate and inform government, academic, civic and veteran advocates and leadership on Army priorities and issues impacting today’s Army. Senior leaders from the Army, DOD and Congress spoke on topics regarding current and future states of the Army.

The ERDC team exhibited in the Army Display booth and the Assistant Secretary of the Army – Installations, Energy and Environment assembly area (ASA-IE&E). They engaged with individuals interested in the cutting-edge research, which supports the warfighter and helps modernize the U.S. Army. The combined efforts of the ERDC subject-matter experts addressed installation, energy and water resilience.

ERDC Director Dr. David Pittman spoke to audiences at Warrior’s Corner and Engineer Hour about ERDC capabilities and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers research and development priorities.

ERDC is leading research into the use of sustainable materials on military installations and the connections made at AUSA assists in strengthening the ERDC mission.