ERDC showcases capabilities at annual meeting of the Association of United States Army

Published 9:37 am Friday, October 21, 2022

By Staff Reports

A team of U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) representatives recently attended the annual meeting and exposition for the Association of United States Army (AUSA) at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Held from October 10 to 12, the theme for the 2022 Annual AUSA conference was “Building the Army of 2030.”  The meeting highlighted the capabilities of Army organizations and presented a wide range of industry products and services.

ERDC, along with 30,000 attendees, had access to presentations on the state of the Army, panel discussions and seminars on pertinent military and national security subjects, a variety of networking events and hands-on opportunities to specify and see the latest technologies in action.  The event is a platform employed by the Army to educate and inform government, academic, civic and veteran advocates and leadership on Army priorities and issues impacting today’s Army.  Senior leaders from the Army, DOD and Congress spoke on topics regarding current and future states of the Army.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

The ERDC team exhibited in the Army Display booth and the Assistant Secretary of the Army – Installations, Energy and Environment assembly area (ASA-IE&E).  They engaged with individuals interested in the cutting-edge research, which supports the warfighter and helps modernize the U.S. Army.  The combined efforts of the ERDC subject-matter experts addressed installation, energy and water resilience.

ERDC Director Dr. David Pittman spoke to audiences at Warrior’s Corner and Engineer Hour about ERDC capabilities and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers research and development priorities.

ERDC is leading research into the use of sustainable materials on military installations and the connections made at AUSA assists in strengthening the ERDC mission.

More News

Vicksburg native Zechariah Lloyd releases new music video

City’s Veterans Day observance returns to Rose Garden

Bowman, New Beginning Church named pastor, church of the year by Best of Mississippi

PHOTO GALLERY: Supper on the Sip sees record crowds

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    True or False: Mississippi River levels indicate the depth of the water.

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...