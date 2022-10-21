PHOTO GALLERY: Supper on the Sip sees record crowds

Attendees of Supper on the Sip were treated to a first class view of a quintessential Vicksburg sunset on Thursday evening. String lights lining the bridge and vendor booths provided a festive ambience. (photos by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Vintage warbirds fly over the Old Highway 80 Bridge Thursday during Supper on the Sip. The group included pilots participating in a formation clinic being held at the Vicksburg-Tallulah Regional Airport in Mound, La.
Local Vicksburg musician Ralph Miller was one of several bards who set up along the length of the Old Mississippi River Bridge to serenade event goers as they strolled across Ol’ Man River. (photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The 2022 Supper on the Sip had a big turnout on Thursday evening. More than 1,000 Tickets to the event went on sale at midnight on September 1 and sold out in under 30 hours. (photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The casino lights along the river provided a steller backdrop for a performance by local singer-songwriter Booth Buys on the Old Mississippi River Bridge at Thursday’s Supper on the Sip. (photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Artist Clare Huntley was busy painting the bridge en plein air during the Supper on the Sip on Thursday evening. After completing the painting, it will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefiting the United Way of West Central Mississippi. (photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The weather was perfect for a night out on the Old Mississippi River Bridge for attendees of the 2022 Supper on the Sip on Thursday. (photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The Supper on the Sip raised funds for the United Way of West Central Mississippi. Proceeds will benefit its partner agencies and programs, which work to support the health, education, financial stability and access to services of every person in Claiborne, Sharkey, Issaquena, Yazoo and Warren Counties in Mississippi and a tip of Madison Parish in Louisiana. (Photos by Ben Martin)
26 local vendors and restaurants lined the Old Vicksburg Bridge with samples of their offerings during Thursday evening’s Supper on the Sip. Desserts were definitely popular.(photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
With such a large turnout, it was impossible for locals to not run into new and old friends at the Supper on the Sip on Thursday evening. About $45,000 was raised for the United Way of West Central mississippi from ticket and merchandise sales(photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)