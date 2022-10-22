FRAZIER: The challenge to get hooked on a book Published 4:00 am Saturday, October 22, 2022

The selection of books I have picked up lately to read has been a hit or miss.

The last book I finished, “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens, turned out to be a page-turner, keeping me up past midnight.

However, the book I finished before it, “The Romanov Sisters,” was tedious.

I generally enjoy historical fiction, but this book was difficult. Admittedly, I know very little about Russian history and I found myself Googling my way through. All the Russian names with their barrage of consonants also made reading the book a chore. And then there was the fact that I knew how it was going to end. All the princesses were murdered.

Currently, I am reading “The Bookseller’s Secret,” by Michelle Gable. It hasn’t really caught my fancy yet and I’m nearly halfway through. I am hoping it will pick up soon.

At what point, do you think, should I decide on whether to continue reading a book or give it a toss? I’ve always had this self-imposed rule that, if you start a book you must finish it.

But I am at a point where I am questioning my decree. I recall somewhere along the way someone saying, “Don’t waste your time reading a book if you are not enjoying it.”

That really makes sense, but there have been times when I have stuck it out and been pleasantly surprised with the outcome of the story.

Years ago, I participated in a book club. I thoroughly enjoyed listening to my friends’ commentary on the books we were to read. There were times I shared when I didn’t fall short of their pace.

My reading time is when I crawl into bed at night and while there are occasions I can read several chapters, there are also times I can only get in a page or two before I fall asleep.

Bookstores and libraries are filled with books of all genres and for all types of readers. And like I said earlier, I seem to gravitate toward historical fiction. For some reason, it is what I most enjoy. And it seems there are several I have read in reference to World War II and the Holocaust.

A couple of my most favorite reads have been “The Nightingale,” by Kristin Hannah, and “The Paris Apartment,” by Kelly Bowen.

If you like historical fiction, be sure and check these two out.

Obviously, there are many more “good reads” I could recommend, but I think I’ll just leave that up to Evangeline at the library. She always has plenty of suggestions. Just check her out in The Post.

I am certain this current dilemma I have found myself in will be short-lived and soon will find myself buried in a good book.