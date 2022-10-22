Mississippi football scoreboard: Oct. 21
Published 12:31 am Saturday, October 22, 2022
Thursday’s games
Baldwyn 57, Belmont 6
Bay Springs 64, Salem 8
Callaway 28, Holmes County Central 18
Newton Academy 41, Mississippi School for the Deaf 8
Friday’s games
Aberdeen 42, Hatley 0
Benton Academy 58, Rossville Christian 0
Biggersville 55, Falkner 0
Biloxi 15, Pascagoula 14
Bogue Chitto 22, Amite County 16
Brookhaven Academy 35, Wayne Aca. 14
Canton Academy 50, Winona Christian 14
Carroll Aca. 20, Winston Aca. 19
Center Hill 24, Olive Branch 20
Central Hinds Aca. 54, St. Andrew’s 0
Centreville Aca. 44, Amite School 32
Chickasaw, Ala. 24, St. Patrick 14
Choctaw County 41, Bruce 0
Christian Collegiate 68, Prentiss Christian 50
Clarksdale 38, Coahoma Co. 6
Clinton 12, Grenada 6
Columbus 28, Saltillo 11
Deer Creek School 52, Hebron Christian 6
Delta Aca. 52, Humphreys Aca. 16
East Union 50, Potts Camp 33
Enterprise Clarke 48, SE Lauderdale 20
Eupora 26, East Webster 19
Florence 25, Brookhaven 14
Franklin Co. 26, Wilkinson County 6
Gautier 56, East Central 35
Gentry 26, Greenwood 12
Greene County 35, Northeast Jones 10
Greenville Christian 48, Delta Streets 0
Gulfport 40, D’Iberville 21
Hamilton 37, Vardaman 34
Hancock 14, Harrison Central 10
Hattiesburg 35, Wayne County 6
Hazlehurst 49, Crystal Springs 0
Heritage Academy 35, Pillow Aca. 17
Hernando 37, Horn Lake 7
Houston 28, Ripley 21
Humphreys 42, LeFlore 22
Indianola Aca. 28, Central Holmes 24
Itawamba AHS 34, Caledonia 7
Jackson Prep 28, Hartfield Academy 19
Kosciusko 31, Northeast Lauderdale 14
Kossuth 35, Mantachie 8
Lafayette 35, Cleveland Central 15
Lake 20, Nanih Waiya 0
Lake Cormorant 35, New Hope 3
Lamar School 47, Leake Aca. 13
Lanier 33, South Pike 8
Laurel 28, West Jones 21
Lawrence County 33, Purvis 14
Lee Academy-Clarksdale 49, North Delta 21
Louisville 40, Leake Central 0
Loyd Star 54, West Lincoln 0
Lumberton 46, Enterprise Lincoln 8
Madison Central 35, Germantown 6
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 45, Parklane Aca. 21
Magee 41, Wesson 27
Magnolia Heights 21, Bayou Aca. 0
Manchester Aca. 56, Calhoun Aca. 14
Marshall Aca. 40, Oak Hill Aca. 0
McComb 49, Wingfield 14
McEvans 32, South Delta 12
Meridian 24, Petal 17
Mize 48, Stringer 13
Moravia, N.Y. 40, Oxford 6
Morton 28, Forest 14
Moss Point 54, Bay 13
Mount Olive 28, Resurrection Catholic 15
Natchez 56, South Jones 13
New Albany 56, South Pontotoc 14
Newton 34, Port Gibson 30
Newton County 21, Quitman 14
North Panola 14, Rosa Fort 6
North Pike 24, Raymond 19
North Sunflower Aca. 60, Columbus Chris. 8
Northwest Rankin 48, Pearl 34
Noxapater 42, French Camp 35
Noxubee County 58, Nettleton 21
Oak Grove 25, Brandon 20
Ocean Springs 49, St. Martin 24
Okolona 28, Ashland 0
Picayune 56, George County 7
Pontotoc 21, North Pontotoc 13
Poplarville 20, Columbia 18
Raleigh 48, McLaurin 12
Ridgeland 43, Forest Hill 14
Scott Central 47, Puckett 0
Sebastopol 50, Leake County 20
Senatobia 44, Yazoo City 12
Shannon 34, Corinth 28
Simpson Aca. 49, East Rankin Aca. 13
Smithville 28, H.W. Byers 22
South Panola 35, DeSoto Central 0
Southaven 48, Lewisburg 0
St. Joseph-Greenville 59, Kirk Aca. 0
St. Stanislaus 34, Perry Central 14
Starkville 47, Oxford 28
Starkville Aca. 39, Washington School 21
Stone 38, Pass Christian 0
TCPS 38, Thrasher 0
Taylorsville 58, Richton 7
Tishomingo County 33, Mooreville 24
Tri-County Aca. 47, St. Aloysius 0
Tunica Academy 45, Marvell Academy, Ark. 6
Tupelo 42, Murrah 6
Union 14, Clarkdale 7
Vancleave 44, Pearl River Central 17
Vicksburg 14, Neshoba Central 0
Warren Central 35, Terry 0
West Harrison 54, Long Beach 0
West Lauderdale 48, Choctaw Central 12
West Point 40, Greenville 8
Wilkinson Christian 18, Discovery Christian 0
Winona 41, Amanda Elzy 6