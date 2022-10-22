Vikings cruise to shutout win against Terry Published 12:51 am Saturday, October 22, 2022

Warren Central has been sweating out wins all season long. For once, it got to kick back and relax a little bit.

Jack Wright threw three touchdown passes, Trey Hall scored three touchdowns, and Warren Central routed Terry 35-0 on Friday night.

“We caught a break early on with a fumble return and never looked back,” Warren Central coach Josh Morgan said. “We got the momentum early, did some good things, and did exactly what we wanted to do.”

The early break was a fumbled punt snap on Terry’s first possession of the game. Ben McMullin scooped it up and returned it for a 22-yard touchdown.

Wright threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Maddox Lynch later in the first quarter, and then a 61-yarder to Hall midway through the second to put the Vikings ahead 21-0 at halftime.

Wright and Hall hooked up again in the third quarter for a 58-yard TD, and Hall scored on a 7-yard run as well.

The defense, meanwhile, posted its first shutout of the season.

“We made some explosive plays on offense. It was good to see that,” Morgan said. “And we got a shutout against a good offense. We played well in all three phases of the game.”

Warren Central (7-1, 4-1 MHSAA Region 3-6A) wasn’t able to clinch a playoff berth Friday night — it can do so with a win next week at Petal — but it did move into first place.

Oak Grove beat Brandon 25-20 on Friday to create a four-way tie atop the region standings with those two teams, Warren Central and Northwest Rankin. All four have 4-1 records in region play.

Terry (4-5, 1-4) was eliminated from playoff contention with its loss.

With two weeks and some head-to-head matchups left among the contenders, Morgan said there was too much football left to worry about how things will shake out. He’s just happy the Vikings are in the conversation.

“It means we’re doing what we want and playing well,” Morgan said.