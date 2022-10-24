How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

Published 7:55 am Monday, October 24, 2022

By Staff Reports

Albany State players Kristian Grant (82), Joe Shorter (17) and Jhaydon Sullivan come to the sideline during a 31-20 win over Savannah State on Saturday. Shorter, a former Warren Central star, had 104 all-purpose yards for Albany State. (Albany State University Athletics)

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools:

• Albany State wide receiver Joe Shorter (Warren Central) caught one pass for 22 yards in a 31-20 victory over Savannah State. Shorter also had one solo tackle, and returned two kickoffs for 82 yards.

• Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg High) had 11 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry in a 38-28 win against Memphis.

• Southern University kicker Joshua Griffin (Warren Central) kicked a 33-yard field goal, was 6-for-7 on PATs, and had five touchbacks on nine kickoffs in a 51-7 rout of Virginia-Lynchburg.

• West Alabama linebacker Lamar Gray (Warren Central) had three total tackles in a 34-33 loss to North Greenville.

• West Alabama offensive lineman Kordell Watts (Vicksburg High) started at center and helped the Tigers run for 203 yards against North Greenville.

• Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones (Warren Central) caught one pass for 5 yards in a 20-14 victory over Texas State.

• Mississippi State wide receiver Caleb Ducking (South Delta) caught two passes for 11 yards in a 30-6 loss at Alabama.

• Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught six passes for a team-high 93 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-35 loss to Bethune-Cookman. Rankin scored on passes of 29 and 16 yards. He also had two rushing attempts for 2 yards.

