Old Post Files Oct. 22, 1922-2022 Published 12:18 pm Monday, October 24, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

A daughter is born to Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Montgomery. • Mrs. Steve Spengler is here from Kansas City, Mo., at the home of Judge William Waggener. • Mrs. Ernest P. Bartels sings at the First Baptist Church. • J.L. Blackwell goes to St. Louis to attend a convention of ice manufacturers.

90 years ago: 1932

The Rev. Father M.A. MacHale of Brookhaven is in the city. • The Mu chapter of the Sigma Tau Phi gives a dance at the home of Mr. and Mrs. R.W. Boult. • The House of Fashion presents a fashion revue at the Saenger Theater. • T.W. Fields of Anguilla is in the city.

80 years ago: 1942

Twelve Vicksburg and Warren County boys are sworn in by the U.S. Navy at a public induction here. • Mrs. Sam Teller is here visiting relatives and friends. • Mrs. Estelle Henderson dies. • Dr. A.J. Podesta, who has been quite ill, is improving.

70 years ago: 1952

James Tillman Whatley dies. • Services are held for Mrs. Kate O’Ryan. •Mrs. R.L. Dent Jr. is visiting her daughter at Stephens College in Missouri. • Van Johnson and Dorothy McGuire star in “Invitation” at the Joy Theater.

60 years ago: 1962

Services are held for Dave Gill. • Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Simmons announce the birth of a son, Collin, on Oct. 24. • Mrs. Anna Twentyman dies. • The Mercy Hospital Auxiliary holds a tea. • Clark Gable stars in “Band of Angels” at the Rivoli Drive-In Theater.

50 years ago: 1972

C.W. Tatum wins $15 in the Vicksburg Evening Post Pick-the-Winner football contest. • Rose Robinson, a student at South Vicksburg High School, is named a semifinalist in the National Achievement Scholarship program for Outstanding Negro Students. • Mrs. Donald Hall has returned home after visiting her father in Biloxi. • Johnnie R. Rutherford, 59, dies of an apparent heart attack.

40 years ago: 1982

Mrs. Ruth Norman dies. • Barry Breithaupt of Vicksburg pledges Pi Kappa Alpha social fraternity at MSU. • Area residents Reann Hills of Vicksburg and Stephen Bath of Port Gibson are among those selected for the Cantata Choir at Mississippi College.

30 years ago: 1992

Vicksburg Medical Center has received state approval for nearly $9.5 million in expansions and renovations. • Butch Phillip “B.P.” Brown celebrates his first birthday. • City waste bills will soon be rising. • Warren Central advances in the state playoffs with a 10-7 win over Horn Lake.

20 years ago: 2002

Willard E. “Bill” Harding Jr. dies. • Jody Steen wins Outstanding Lifter and first place in the 220-pound weight class at the Bob Hafner Powerlifting Championship in New Orleans.

10 years ago: 2012

Vicksburg’s newest historical marker was dedicated as three former Mississippi State National Guardsmen, local elected officials and history buffs gathered to remember Camp Williamson. • Golding Barge Line plans to begin construction at the foot of Lee Street by this time next year and is seeking a property tax break to ease costs.