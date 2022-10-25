Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons Published 5:38 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven.

A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued north along the interstate at a high rate of speed, reaching a top speed of 156 mph, according to Cpl. Craig James.

When it reached the overpass at exit 38, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy successfully deployed spike strips, deflating all four tires of the Corvette. The vehicle kept going, exiting the interstate at exit 40 onto Brookway Boulevard, where it came to a stop.

Troopers arrested the driver, Gregory Glass, and his passenger, Angel Levi Ohm.

Glass, 26, of Metairie, was charged with speeding more than 30 mph over the limit, careless driving, improper passing, driving with license suspended and felony fleeing law enforcement. He was also charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Ohm, 22, of New Orleans, was wanted on multiple felony warrants in Texas.

Both men were booked into the Lincoln County Jail. Ohm will be extradited to Texas.