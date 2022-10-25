City of Vicksburg gets two bids for first phase of paving Published 2:54 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Vicksburg-based Central Asphalt is the apparent low bidder to pave the first phase of streets under a $4 million paving plan approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in September.

Central Asphalt’s $911,585 bid was one of two submitted on the project. APAC Mississippi of Jackson submitted a bid of $984,519. Both bids were taken under advisement.

The first phase of the project, known as Group 1, includes Indiana Avenue from Porter’s Chapel Road toward Calvary Baptist Church, Porter’s Chapel Road from Indiana Avenue toward Raintree Road and Old Halls Ferry Road in Ward 2, and Harrison Street in Ward 1.

City officials said the engineering for those streets is either complete or nearing completion.

Ward 1 Alderman Michael Mayfield said when the project went out for bid in September that Harrison Street has been a problem for several years, citing washouts, replacing underground utilities and punch lists for repairs.

He said the street is a major thoroughfare between Cherry Street and the city’s two junior high schools and “gets a lot of traffic.”

The streets being paved under Group 2 include:

• Ward 1: Tully Street, Walters Street, King Street, Jefferson Circle, Johnson Street, Spout Springs Street, Lane Street, Monument Street, Dallas Street, Portland Street, Bowmar Avenue and Washington Street intersection, Depot Street and Washington Street intersection.

Ward 2: Indiana Avenue from N. Frontage Road to Confederate Avenue, Bellaire Drive from Porter’s Chapel Road to the top of the hill, Kendra Drive from Northridge to Long Meadow and Mission Park Drive.

Under the paving project, Ward 2 Alderman Alex Monsour and Mayfield each have $2 million to spend on paving in their wards.

The board in February 2021 approved a total of 30 city streets to be paved — either a full street or street section — as part of the $4 million paving plan but had to alter the program after learning in June of an amendment to the Environmental Protection Agency regulations involving lead waterlines.

The amendment, which was approved in March, requires municipal and water district water systems with lead waterlines to submit a lead service line replacement plan to state environmental agencies by Oct. 16, 2024.