Eric Dwayne Jackson Sr. Published 3:10 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Graveside services for Eric Dwayne Jackson Sr., 48, who died Friday, October 21, at Hospice Ministries in Jackson, MS, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 29, at the Hermanville Cemetery with Rev. Lonnie O’Quinn officiating. Due to recent events affecting the nations, we ask that everyone take precautions and if you are not in the immediate family, please bring a chair. Public visitation will be held on Friday from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel. Mask must be worn and will not be provided.

For more information please look at our web page @ thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com.