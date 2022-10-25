Evelyn Johnson Wyatt Published 3:13 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Funeral services for Evelyn Johnson Wyatt, 103, who died Monday, October 17, at the Claiborne County Medical Center will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 28, at First Baptist Church in Port Gibson with Rev. Kevin Winters officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Friday, from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be in Scott’s Memorial Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements. Due to recent events affecting the nations, we ask that you take precautions; mask must be worn and will not be provided.

