Game Plan Published 8:00 am Tuesday, October 25, 2022

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

VHS Ugly Sweater softball

Vicksburg High School’s softball team will play its 2022 Ugly Christmas Sweater game on Saturday, Nov. 5 at its Softball Swamp field.

The game will feature the current VHS softball team and alumni players in a slow-pitch contest. Registration for alumni will begin at 4 p.m., and the game at 5.

Admission to the game is one new toy or a monetary donation of any amount, which will be given to the Warren County Sheriff Department’s annual toy drive.

For more information, email Vicksburg High softball coach Brian Ellis at bellis@vwsd.org.

WC softball clinic

Warren Central’s softball team will host a youth skills clinic on Nov. 1 and 3, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. each day at the school’s Lucy Young Field. The clinic is for girls in grades 1-6.

The registration fee is $30 per player. Players should wear softball pants and an athletic shirt, and have their own glove, bat and turf cleats or tennis shoes. No metal cleats are allowed.

Registration is open until Oct. 31. To register or for more information, email Warren Central softball coach Dana McGivney at dmcgivney@vwsd.org.

Spooky Sprint 5K

The 8th Annual Spooky Sprint 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 in downtown Vicksburg. The race, which is a fundraiser for Vicksburg Catholic School, is a lighthearted 5-kilometer run and race walk with a Halloween theme. Runners and walkers are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.

In addition to the 5K events, there will be a 1-mile children’s fun run and a Halloween carnival.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. at BanCorp South, 820 South St. Packet pick-up and late registration starts at 6:45 a.m. The registration fee is $25 for the 5K run and walk, or $10 for the fun run. Online registration and more information is available at vicksburgcatholicschool.redpodium.com/2022-spooky-sprint.

Reindeer Run 5K

Registration is now open for the Reindeer Run 5K, a run and race walk scheduled for Dec. 3 at 8 a.m. at Catfish Row Art Park.

All proceeds benefit PAWS Rescue, and participants are encouraged to run and walk with their pets. Post-race events include food provided by LD’s Kitchen, Restaurant and Catering, adult beverages, a pet parade and reindeer games for kids.

The registration fee is $30 and is available online at raceroster.com/events/2022/64062/reindeer-run-5k.

Sports Force events

Sports Force Parks will host several youth baseball tournaments during the fall ball season. For more information on any of the tournaments, or to register, visit play.sfpvicksburg.com:

• The Monster Mash tournament is scheduled for Oct. 29 and 30, and is for teams in the 7U through 15U age groups. The registration fee ranges from $125 to $325, depending on the age group.

• Sports Force Parks will host a Halloween Costume Contest on Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will include games, trick or treating, and more. The costume contest is for children ages 1-13, and first-, second, and third-place prizes will be awarded in two age groups.

For information, call 601-429-6320 or email info@sportsforceparks.com

• The 17 Baseball Futures Showcase is set for Nov. 5 and 6. This is an event for individual players, and will include four age groups from 7/8U through 13/14U. An assessment period that includes a vertical jump, 60-yard dash, and skills evaluations is also included. The registration fee is $175 per player, and includes two jerseys, a hat and a ring.