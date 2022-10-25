Minnie Lee Stevenson Martin Published 9:29 am Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Mrs. Minnie Lee Stevenson Martin passed away on October 17, 2022, at Merit Health River Region at age 74.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at King David No.1 Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend James Archer officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home and on Saturday at the church from noon until the hour of the service.