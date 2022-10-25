Old Post Files Oct. 26, 1922-2022 Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

Lt. John F. Hahn purchases the home of Walter Hillhouse on Cherry Street. • J.O. Burns announces as a candidate for sheriff. • Victoria Westcott and T.O. Logue are married. • Mrs. C.F. O’Sullivan is doing well following an operation. • J.E. Dillworth and Co. of Memphis leases the Charles Beer warehouse.

90 years ago: 1932

The first annual flower show of the Vicksburg Garden Club is held at the Country Club. • Evelyn Graham, 4-H Club member, is awarded a trip to Chicago on her record of garden and canning work.

80 years ago: 1942

Services are held for Mrs. Mary F. Hodges, who died at her home following an extended illness. • John Tucker Linge of Port Gibson dies. • David Hunter leaves for New York City to visit his brother.

70 years ago: 1952

Kay Eakin, postmaster of Madison Parish, dies suddenly. • Mr. and Mrs. James Bobo announce the birth of a daughter, Janis, on Oct. 31. • Services are held for James Thornton. • Vaughn Monroe stars in “Singing Guns” at the Joy Theater.

60 years ago: 1962

W.G. Cannon, Cary resident, dies. • Harry Van Fossen of Lake Providence passes away. • Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Porterfield and children return from New Orleans. • Mr. and Mrs. James Mize announce the birth of a daughter, Miriam, on Oct. 28. • Sandy Davidson is elected homecoming queen at Redwood High School. • Louis Jordan stars in “The Count of Monte Cristo” at the Strand Theater.

50 years ago: 1972

Mrs. Anne Love of Vicksburg is named Mississippi’s Woman of the Year. • Mr. and Mrs. Benny Terrell win a Chevrolet Vega as part of the Action ‘72 Program. • Janelle Guider is St. Aloysius’s homecoming queen. • Dr. W.D. Fairley, associate superintendent of Vicksburg Public Schools, is initiated into Phi Kappa Phi national collegiate honor society.

40 years ago: 1982

T.W. Russell, member of the William T. Gifford Post 2572 Veterans of Foreign Wars, is appointed to serve as a national aidede-camp. • Services are held for George W. Topps. • Mr. and Mrs. Jerome P. Booth announce the birth of a daughter, Keiko Elizabeth, on Oct. 27.

30 years ago: 1992

Vicksburg Fire Department firefighters and Rouse Rubber Industries Inc. workers pour water on a blaze reported at the plant on U.S. 61 South. • City residents will pay $8.25 for garbage collection.

20 years ago: 2002

Army Pvt. Claude F. Weathers graduates from basic combat training at Fort Knox, Ky. • Tom H. and Shawn W. Lee announce the birth of a son, Thomas Colton, on Oct. 23. • Bernice Hines Currie, Utica resident, dies.

10 years ago: 2012

Walt Fricke, who founded Veterans Airlift Command, a group that provides flights to wounded combat veterans, will share his experience with sponsors and participants at the Southern Heritage Air Show and Fly-In. • Aging public schools and facilities in Vicksburg and Warren County would cost more than $70 million, a Jackson architectural firm said Thursday in reporting its results of an evaluation ordered by the Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees.