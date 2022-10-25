PAINT THE TOWN: More than 100 Plein Air Painters visiting Vicksburg Published 12:48 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Artists from across the South will be in Vicksburg on Friday and Saturday to paint the town.

More than 100 artists will be participating in “Mississippi en Plein Air: A Gathering of Artists,” which is sponsored by Mississippi Plein Air Painters.

MPAP director Linda Peters said the annual event allows artists to come together to network, collaborate and enjoy their love of painting outdoors.

In years past, Peters said, the painting event was held one day only, but this year there was a two-day option.

On Friday morning, artists will tour the Vicksburg National Military Park.

Bess Averett, executive director of Friends of the Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign, said a local ranger who also has a major in art history will give the tour. A boxed lunch will be served following the tour. Also, in the afternoon, artists will also have the opportunity to paint in the park. This event is sponsored by the Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.

On Saturday, the group will head to the Firehouse Gallery, home to the Vicksburg Art Association, where they will pick up their registration packets. Once in hand, the group will be “out and about” all over Vicksburg, Peters said.

“You may see painters working at their outdoor easels as early as sunrise in some locations,” she said.

Peters said onlookers are welcome to watch as the artists paint.

“What fun it could be to observe them creating paintings of the city’s beautiful landmarks. So should you run across the Plein Air painters at their easels, please step up and say hello,” Peters said.

In addition to watching an artist paint, Peters said, one may be inclined to purchase a “wet painting right off the easels.”

“You may just see a painting in progress that is meant to go home with you,” she said.

Established in 2014, the Mississippi Plein Air Painters is a group of artists that meet together with the focus of painting outdoors and growing artistically with the help of each other. The group consists of all skill levels of artists working in various mediums, such as oil, acrylic, watercolor and pastel.

For more information about the Mississippi Plein Air Painters, follow them on Facebook at Mississippi Plein Air Painters or email MississippiEnPleinAir@gmail.com.