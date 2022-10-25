Photo Gallery: Warren Central Softball Spooktacular

Published 12:42 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022

By Ernest Bowker

Inmates ran the bases, and not the asylum. A butterfly batted the ball to a big baby, as a bull rider looked on. Obi-Wan Kenobi might or might not have used the Force to will a hit.

And when it was all over, Colonel Sanders hung out with a chicken.

Warren Central’s Softball Spooktacular was indeed quite a spectacle Monday, as members of the school’s softball and baseball teams participated in a benefit co-ed slow-pitch game at Lucy Young Field.

In addition to the game, children in attendance participated in a costume contest and trick-or-treating. The players handed out the candy.

The Softball Spooktacular was held for the first time since 2019, following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds from the game go to a charity or person in the community in need. This year’s game benefited Warren Central assistant baseball coach Jake Parker, who is battling cancer.

