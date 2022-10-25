Photo Gallery: Warren Central Softball Spooktacular
Published 12:42 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Kylan Landers, dressed as a big baby, runs the bases during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central baseball coach Jace Leachman hangs out in the dugout during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Maddie Pant warms up before Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular game on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Whitley Parks gives a thumbs up before the start of Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Sarah Cameron Fancher, dressed as a butterfly, breaks out of the batter's box after hitting the ball during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central softball coach Dana McGivney and baseball coach Randy Broome pose for a photo during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central softball coaches Mandy Fuller (rock), Kaylee Hoeft (paper) and Dana McGivney (scissors) pose for a photo during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Beau Bradley, wearing a dinosaur costume, mingles with the crowd during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Jameson Streif, right, gets a bucket full of Halloween candy from Warren Central softball player Jill Smith during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Brothers Lincoln Streif (general), Shepard Streif (Cubs player) and Jameson Streif (Harry Potter) pose for a photo during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
A group of Warren Central softball players pose for a photo in the dugout during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Blake Channell, wearing an inflatable bull rider costume, runs off the field between innings during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Maddi Lick, right, and Landon Hasty wait for the start of a children's costume contest during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Isabelle Cullen, dressed as Tigger, and her mother Emily Cullen participate in a children's costume contest during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Matthew Robert, dressed as a fireman, participates in a children's costume contest during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
An unidentified marshmallow man participates in a children's costume contest during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Hudson Hasty, dressed as horror movie icon Chucky, and Strickland Robert Stanton, as a scuba diver, won the children's costume contest during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central softball player Keke McKay, dressed as an evil clown, participates in a costume contest during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central baseball players participate in a costume contest during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. The event was a co-ed slow-pitch softball game with members of the school's softball and baseball teams. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Cade Fairley participates in a costume contest during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central softball player Kamryn Morson hangs out during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Caitlyn Lewis, dressed as video game character Mario, poses for a photo during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Macey Orman, dressed as a "crazy cat lady," stands on second base during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Jacob Oldenburg, wearing a camouflaged ghillie suit, bats during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Jenn Smith, dressed as "Star Wars" character Obi Wan Kenobi, runs toward home plate during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Beau Bradley, wearing an inflatable dinosaur costume, stands alongside Warren Central assistant baseball coach Derrick DeWald during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Jack Esparza, wearing a chicken costume, slides across home plate during Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central baseball and softball players pose for a group photo at the conclusion of Warren Central's Softball Spooktacular on Monday. The event was a co-ed slow-pitch softball game with members of the school's softball and baseball teams. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Inmates ran the bases, and not the asylum. A butterfly batted the ball to a big baby, as a bull rider looked on. Obi-Wan Kenobi might or might not have used the Force to will a hit.
And when it was all over, Colonel Sanders hung out with a chicken.
Warren Central’s Softball Spooktacular was indeed quite a spectacle Monday, as members of the school’s softball and baseball teams participated in a benefit co-ed slow-pitch game at Lucy Young Field.
In addition to the game, children in attendance participated in a costume contest and trick-or-treating. The players handed out the candy.
The Softball Spooktacular was held for the first time since 2019, following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds from the game go to a charity or person in the community in need. This year’s game benefited Warren Central assistant baseball coach Jake Parker, who is battling cancer.
