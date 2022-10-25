Vicksburg’s Sydney James inducted into ICC’s Sigma Kappa Delta Published 10:34 am Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Several Itawamba Community College students have been inducted into Sigma Kappa Delta for the 2022 fall semester.

Among the inductees is Sydney James, of Vicksburg.

Sigma Kappa Delta is the English Honor Society for two-year colleges. Members have the opportunity to share their love of literature and linguistics with like-minded peers, participate in rewarding activities and be recognized for their accomplishments.

They may also apply for one or more of the society’s numerous awards and scholarships. Sponsors are Dr. Ashley Craig, Keith Morris, Anna Britt-Begnaud and Amber King.