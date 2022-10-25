Warren County Fire responds to vehicle fire on Old Mt. Alban Road

Published 10:06 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

Firefighter Daniel Thomas douses a burned vehicle after it caught fire, threatening a structure on Old Mt. Alban Road on Monday night. (Photo by Incident Commander Lee Williams)

Warren County Fire Units responded to a vehicle fire that was threatening a structure on Old Mt. Alban Road on Monday night, according to spokesperson for the Warren County Fire Service Jeff Riggs.

Vicksburg-Warren E911 received a call reporting the fire a little after 11 p.m. in the 100 block of Old Mt. Alban Road. Units from Fire Districts Culkin, Bovina, Fisher Ferry and Northeast responded to the scene.

The first units on scene, with Incident Commander Lee Williams, found the cab and engine compartment of a box truck on fire.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Firefighters contained the fire to the truck and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

More News

Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons

Police seek to return ‘pumpkin Croc’ to suspect who crashed car into Mississippi convenience store, made away with loot

Mississippi investigates spate of police shootings

Jackson water investigations said to test Biden racial equity pledge

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Will you attend Halloween events in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...