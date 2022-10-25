Warren County Grand Jury: Man indicted in 2020 shooting death of Andrew Prudhomme Published 2:36 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022

A Vicksburg man has been indicted for murder in the June 2020 death of another man at a house on Alfred Drive.

The indictment handed down by the October term of the Warren County grand jury accused Bennard Craft, 25, 104 Alfred Drive, of killing Andrew Prudhomme, 26. According to Vicksburg police reports, Prudhomme was shot multiple times.

In another case, John Chambers Jr., 34, 3135 Pamper, Grand Prairie, Texas, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting at a motor vehicle involving a reported shoot-out he had with his father, John Chambers Sr., 61, Sept. 24 at a convenience store in the 400 block of Tiffin Town Road.

Chambers is accused of shooting at his father and firing a shot during the incident that hit an occupied pickup truck parked at the store. He later turned himself into Warren County sheriff’s detectives. John Chambers Sr. was not charged by the grand jury.

Other indictments include:

• Michael Molinari, 48, 711 Dixie Ave., Mendenhall; aggravated assault and possession of a weapon after a felony conviction. He is accused of shooting another man in the leg during an argument on June 12.

• Samuel Purvis Coley III, 30, 930 Standard Hill Road; aggravated assault-domestic violence. He is accused of pouring alcohol on a woman during an argument and setting her on fire. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two previous felony convictions.

• Markeith Ford, 17, 210 A Rancho Road; aggravated assault.

• Ray Jordan, 41, Vicksburg; aggravated assault-domestic violence, aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling-house.

• Jennifer Linear, 31, 4041 Washington St. Apt. 42; aggravated assault.

• Cierra Patrice Flowers, 33, 1950 Hope St.; two counts of simple assault on a police officer. She is accused of spitting on an officer and kicking him and spitting on another officer and hitting him with a stool.

• Tyler Wigley, 26, 430 Burnt House Road; one count aggravated assault, one count burglary of a dwelling.

• Cody Allen Butts, 30, 1515 Redwood Road; possession of a weapon after a felony conviction. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two prior felony convictions.

• Jennifer Hart, 29, 207 Crockett Road; hindering prosecution, rendering criminal assistance. She is accused of helping someone avoid arrest.

• Shell Haggan, 19, 5612 Gibson Road; conspiracy to commit a felony. She is accused of helping an individual have sex with a minor.

• Jonathan Sentrell Williams, 29, 1609 Lane St.; sex offender, failure to notify of an address change.

• Lonnie Norman, 57, 818 Eastview St., Jackson; sex offender, failure to notify of an address change.

• David Walter Morgan, 41, 13314 MS 1, Rolling Fork; attempted arson.

• Nathan Alan Boler, 19, 207 Hartley Road, and Madison Bailee Loar, 20, 4304 Windsor Pointe; theft of a dog. They are accused of taking a dog from the Vicksburg-Warren Humane Society.

• Jazzlyn Parker, 23, 2160 South Frontage Road Apt. 5D; embezzlement. She is accused of taking $1,000 from Pizza Hut.

• Delorah Katelyn Nichols, 21, 130 Village Drive; embezzlement. She is accused of taking $8,598.91 from Kroger.

• Lashonda Faye Sims, 36, 1559 Coilmore Road, Edwards; embezzlement. She is accused of taking $1,820.64 from Home Depot. She was indicted as a habitual offender because she had two previous felony convictions.