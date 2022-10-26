Former Mississippi Governor involved in single-vehicle crash in Yazoo County Published 10:21 pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022

A former Mississippi Governor is in stable condition Wednesday night following a car crash.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, former Governor Haley Barbour was traveling near his home in Yazoo County when he was involved in a single vehicle accident. Barbour swerved his vehicle to avoid striking an animal crossing the road.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol arrived on the scene and Barbour was transported to a hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

MHP reports that Barbour is stable and alert.