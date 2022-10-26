GUIZERIX: ‘Twas the week of Porchfest Published 4:00 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022

My favorite neighborhood event is happening this weekend: Vicksburg Porchfest in the Historic Fostoria neighborhood.

As a tribute to the many hard-working volunteers, sponsors and partners who ensure this charitable event happens, I wrote a little poem. If you enjoy this, you’ll enjoy Porchfest even more. See you on Drummond Street this Saturday.

‘Twas the week of Porchfest and all through the town,

Vicksburgers were buzzing with good times to abound.

Fostoria’s sidewalks were swept clean with care,

in hopes that revelers soon would be there.

Each guitar was tuned, a white violin strung,

activities planned for the old and the young.

Stroll down the street to view fall decorations,

Steps made merrier with Key City and Martin’s libations.

When up from Oak Hall’s veranda appears,

Zechariah Lloyd with a tune for any listening ear.

The Moungers’ yard will be grooving as the Blues get us moving,

knowing rain or shine, Dr. Who will sound mighty fine.

Color pages, crafts, books from Lorelei,

Sidewinders so delicious they’ll make a grown man cry.

You’ll be in luck if shopping’s your fancy —

Peruse local wares and buy a gift for your auntie.

And lest we forget or start to wonder,

The ‘fest is only possible thanks to volunteers and sponsors.

At evening’s end, you’re sure to be thrilled,

for as the sun sets, we’ll boogie with The Chill.

As we amble on back to our houses we’ll sigh,

“Happy Porchfest to all, and to all a good night!”