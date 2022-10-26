VOICES OF THE FLOODS NEW EPISODE: Anderson Jones Sr. shares stories from a lifetime of fighting floods in the South Delta Published 7:07 pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022

The latest episode of Voices of the Floods, a podcast by The Vicksburg Post, features Fitler, Miss., native Anderson Jones Sr.

This episode goes into detail about Jones’ childhood and the Flood of 1973, wading through the water to get to school, as well as his experience in the merciless waters of the 2019 Yazoo Backwater Flood.

Click here to read the full “Faces of the Floods” feature on Jones and watch the corresponding video.