Warren County Grand Jury: Couple indicted in beating of child

Published 4:36 pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022

By John Surratt

A Vicksburg couple has been indicted on charges of child abuse in the reported beating of a 5-month-old child.

The Warren County grand jury handed down the indictment against Erica Adams, 25, 125 Blue Creek Drive, and Demerrick Thomas, 27, 1521 Sky Farm Ave. during its October session.

According to the indictment, the child suffered fractured ribs, a fractured pelvis and a fractured leg and hemorrhaging during the beating. Adams and Thomas were arrested after an investigation into the injuries.

In another case, three women were indicted on a charge of aggravated assault in the April 12 shooting of another woman.

Anitra Miller, 20, 4849 Bering Ave., East Chicago, Ind.; Debra Denise Miller, 34, 101 Lucinda Lane; and Sha’Keyia Kanya Harris, 17, 135 Capri Drive; are accused of assaulting the other woman, who was shot during a fight in the 2500 block of Halls Ferry Road.

Other indictments include:

• Albert Thomas, 62, 5210 U.S. 61 South #A3; third offense domestic violence.

• Bernard Hodge, 30, 125 Debrah Drive; fourth-offense domestic violence.

• Calbert Cosby, 20, 109 Drusilla Lane; possession of a stolen firearm.

• Martin Antoine Jackson, 42, 601 Bowmar Ave.; possession of a weapon after a felony conviction. He was indicted as a habitual offender.

• Comelia Biankle Floyd Jr., 36, 2707 Halls Ferry Road; possession of a weapon after a felony conviction.

• Brandon Deon Wilson, 31, 117 Village Drive; two counts of sale of a controlled substance-cocaine.

• William Daniel Salvage, 42, 64 Purvis Hill; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

• Jason Gaspard, 335 Barrow St., Pearl; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

• Shannon Wayne Gentry, 47, 10 Ethel Drive; third-offense DUI.

• Andrew Ahlvin, 30, 4 Shadow Wood Drive; possession of a controlled substance-cocaine.

• Alisa Nicole Burnside, 27, 1200 Mission 66 Apt. 420; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine. She was indicted as a habitual offender because she had two previous felony convictions.

• Billy Ryan Harrison, 30, 2665 Scott Road; burglary of a dwelling.

• Richard Anthony Courtier, 32, 127B Clear Creek Road; attempted manufacture of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author

