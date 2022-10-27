Old Post Files Oct. 27, 1922-2022 Published 2:03 pm Thursday, October 27, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

Mrs. J.H. Gray becomes an organist at Holy Trinity Church. • Marjorie Billett and Eugene Gordon are married. • Robert Ernest dies. • Mrs. James Nash is improving following surgery. • Yazoo City defeats Vicksburg High School, 25-0. • Ernest C. Rundle, a railroad man, is improving following an illness.

90 years ago: 1932

Mrs. Claude Middleton, a recent bride, is entertained by Mrs. Mary Marshall. • Mrs. K.C. Miley of Hot Springs, Ark., is here visiting her daughter. • Mrs. H.W. Rockwood is in Jackson.

80 years ago: 1942

Johnny Doty dies. • Billy Kearns enlists in the U.S. Navy and leaves for New Orleans. • Alex Brunini and Frank Everett escape injury in a train derailment near Meridian.

70 years ago: 1952

Mrs. Lelia Rider dies. • William C. Neal, Port Gibson resident, passes away. • Mrs. Paul Barber is visiting her son in Corpus Christi, Texas. • Mr. and Mrs. H.W. Lee are in New Orleans for the Tulane-State football game. • Bob Hope stars with Jane Russell in “Son of Paleface” at the Saenger Theater. • Mr. and Mrs. Robert Middleton announce the birth of a daughter, Janice, on Oct. 26.

60 years ago: 1962

The Vicksburg Greenies defeat Clarksdale, 62-13. • All Saints’ School presents the drama, “Twelve Angry Women,” at the school auditorium. • Mr. and Mrs. John E. Martin of Tallulah announce the birth of a daughter, Audrey, on Oct. 26. • Dr. George H. Martin is attending a meeting of the Ochsner Surgical Society in New Orleans. • Louis Switzer leaves for New York City.

50 years ago: 1972

David Lindigrin wins Best In Show at the Vicksburg Chrysanthemum Society showing. • Mrs. Vivian Harris is the winner of the third automobile given away during the Action ‘72 program. • Homer W. Matthews, 65, dies at Mercy Hospital after a long illness.

40 years ago: 1982

A fire, believed to be the work of an arsonist, causes at least $120,000 in damage at Bailey Lumber Co. • Dr. Wallace R. Rogers, former pastor of the First Baptist Church here, dies in Charleston, S.C.

30 years ago: 1992

Two Vicksburg casino sites are approved. • Robby Douglas Cook Jr. celebrates his first birthday. • Mr. and Mrs. Michael C. Green announce the birth of a son, Benton Halbert, on Oct. 23.

20 years ago: 2002

A video recorder is reported stolen from Vicksburg Junior High School. • Merle Josephine Stampley of Lake Providence dies at her home. • Army Col. Bette R. Washington graduates from U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle, Pa.

10 years ago: 2012

A “doctor-shopping” ring broken up by Warren County deputies and the Drug Enforcement Administration is expected to be among cases presented to the Warren County grand jury when they convene today. • Two fires, one of which destroyed a vacant home and is considered suspicious, were being investigated by the Vicksburg Fire Department this morning. • Mitch Beauman performs with his band at the Rock the River concert at the City Park Pavilion.