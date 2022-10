Robert Hayes “Bob” Johnson Published 9:17 am Thursday, October 27, 2022

A Celebration of Life for Robert Hayes “Bob” Johnson. Born on Feb. 2, 1939 and passed away on July 30, 2022. Please join us at Sunnyhill BBQ, 3116 Highway 24 W, McComb, Miss., 4 p.m., Nov. 5, 2022. Food and refreshments provided. RSVP rhayesj@gmail.com