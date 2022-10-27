Two Vicksburg schools recognized as 2022 Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll schools Published 9:37 am Thursday, October 27, 2022

FranklinCovey recently named Bovina Elementary School and the Academy of Innovation in the 2022 Leader in Me Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll Schools.

Bovina was one of only seven schools (elementary and middle) in the country to qualify for both exemplary academic growth and exemplary academic proficiency. The Academy of Innovation was one of only three middle schools to qualify for exemplary academic proficiency.

According to FranklinCovey, the purpose of the Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll is to offer a compelling yearly target that schools can work every year to earn as a model to other Leader in Me schools in using a culture of leadership to drive academic results.

“It is a great honor to receive this designation because academic excellence is always one of our main goals,” Miki McCann, Principal at Bovina Elementary School said. “Most importantly, it highlights the incredible work the classroom teachers do each day. The teachers are amazing, extremely dedicated, and without great teachers, none of this would be possible.”

Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll schools meet the rigorous requirements necessary to achieve and maintain Lighthouse School Certification and show exemplary academic growth or proficiency as measured by state accountability standards. This status is determined through the data analysis of an independent nonprofit online resource.

The Leader In Me initiative is an evidence-based, comprehensive school improvement model that empowers students with the leadership and life skills they need to thrive in the 21st century. The initiative is being implemented district-wide in grades Pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Bovina Elementary School began the initiative in 2012 and achieved Lighthouse status in 2015. The Academy of Innovation began implementation in 2016 and earned Lighthouse status in 2019.

Implementing Leader in Me at Bovina has impacted stakeholders at the school and beyond. McCann said, “Everyone has a role to play in the success of our school and really understands that it takes us all working together to create the kind of environment we have at Bovina and for all of the stakeholders in this community. Our students know their goals, how to create action steps to reach those goals, and how to track their progress. Our parents and community are very supportive.”