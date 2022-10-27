Warren County Land Records Oct. 17 to Oct. 24 Published 2:05 pm Thursday, October 27, 2022

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 17 to Oct. 24.

Warranty Deeds

*Michael L. Cappaert, Daniel R. Cappaert, Maxine L. Bagby, Kappi Saget Jeffers, Korri Saget to T&B MHT, LLC, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Oliver P. Stone to Beaver Company, Block B, Lots 1, 2, and 4, Con Ryan; Block B, Part of Lots 5 and 3, Con Ryan.

*Dai Phung to Elizabeth Beeson, Part of Section 10, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Robert L. Bush to Brandy Bush, Part of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Ben H. Thomas, Executor, Ernest G. Thomas Estate, Camille S. Thomas to City of Vicksburg Mayor and Aldermen, Part of Section 11, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Lucas Charles Spinosa to David Cooper, Lot 37, Reading Survey.

*Carl Kennedy Dew and Doris Denton Dew to Carl Kennedy Dew, Trustee, Doris Kennedy Dew, Trustee, and Dew Family Trust, Part of Section 28, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Vincent J. Farrell and Ariel Farrell to Kristen Williams, Block 10, Lot 1, Maywood Terrace No. 4; Block 5, Part of Lot 10, Waywood Terrace No. 2.

*Deborah M. Hall to Deborah M. Hall, Preci Debora Hall and Preston D’Andre Hall, Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*John William Minor Jr. to Melissa N. Thomas, Part of Lot 22, North End; Part of Lot 44 to 46, North End.

Deeds of Trust

*Elizabeth Beeson to BankPlus, Part of Southwest ¼ of Section 10, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Kristen Williams to Todd A. Boolos, Block 10, Part of Lot 1, Maywood Terrace No. 4; Block 5, Part of Lot 10, Maywood Terrace No. 2.

*Brandy Bush to Rocket Mortgage, Part of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Jason Collins and Michelle Collins to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 35, Camelot Estates No. 2.

*Edwin C. Cook and Ethel L. Cook to Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Mr. Cooper, Block B, Lot 11, Lake Hill Subdivision No. 1.

*N to N Homes LLC to Finance of America Mortgage LLC, Block 9, Lots 14 and 15, Maywood Terrace No. 6; Block 8, Lots 2 A, Maywood Terrace No. 4; Block 9, Lots 2A, Maywood Terrace No. 4.

*Flowers Travel Center LLC to PriorityOne Bank, Part of West ½ of Southwest ¼ of Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Shelia Gilliam to Regions Bank (Regions Mortgage), Block 3, Lot 5, Openwood Terrace.

*Robert D. Hammons Jr. to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Nellie B. Porter to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 4, Cottonwood Subdivision Part One.

*Melissa N. Thomas to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Part of Lot 22, North End; Part of Lot 44 to 46, North End.

*Ruby G. Lindsey to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 17, Pleasant Valley Subdivision Resurvey.

*Rett Verhine Builders LLC to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 4, Golden Triangle Part 1-Vacated.

*Riverwind Properties LLC to RiverHills Bank, Block 30, Part of Lot 200, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

Marriage Licenses

*Tommy Curtis, 36, Mississippi, to Niayoka Keakia Burns, 35, Mississippi.

*Christopher Ramone Robinson, 28, Mississippi, to Jazzlyn Ebony Harris, 27, Mississippi.

*Dylan Lee Ferguson, 21, Mississippi, to Kimberlee Grace Ross, 20, Mississippi.

*Walter Scott Welch, 57, California, to Laurel Gilder Loflin, 54, Mississippi.