Weather alters plans for Spooky Sprint 5K Published 12:45 pm Thursday, October 27, 2022

A stormy night might set the mood for a spooky Halloween story, but it won’t be the setting for a Spooky Sprint.

With rain and thunderstorms in the forecast, Vicksburg Catholic Schools announced it is altering the plans for its Spooky Sprint 5K that had been scheduled for Saturday.

The event’s 5K run and race walk have been canceled and the Halloween carnival associated with it rescheduled and moved. The carnival and one-mile fun run will be held Friday evening, from 6 to 8 p.m., at St. Aloysius’ football field rather than Saturday morning in downtown Vicksburg.

The fun run will start at 6:30 p.m.

The carnival will include games and food, and those in attendance are encouraged to wear — and even run in — Halloween costumes.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Vicksburg Catholic School. This year’s proceeds will be used to purchase and install water refill stations.