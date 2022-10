Debra Gayles Summerville Published 9:09 am Friday, October 28, 2022

Funeral services for Debra Gayles Summerville, 59, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 29 at St. Paul MB Church, Cameta. The burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Sago. Pastor Thurman Cunningham will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Mrs. Summerville died on October 13, 2022, at her home in Greenville, MS.