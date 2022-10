Fayette Williams Published 9:17 am Friday, October 28, 2022

Funeral services for Fayette Williams, 64, will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 30 at Rose Hill MB Church, Mayersville. The burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery, Mayersville. Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 29 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Mrs.Williams died on October 25, 2022, in Vicksburg, MS.