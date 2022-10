Gene Everett Laird Published 10:31 am Friday, October 28, 2022

February 13, 1931 ~ October 26, 2022

Graveside services will be held Monday, October 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Sunflower Cemetery in Baskin, Louisiana, for Gene Everett Laird, age 91, who passed away on October 26, 2022, at his home in Tallulah. Pastor Jeffery Coleman will officiate for the services. Burial will follow in the Sunflower Cemetery.