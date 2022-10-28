Henry Willis Published 2:38 pm Friday, October 28, 2022

Mr. Henry Willis passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at his home in Edwards, MS surrounded by his family. He was 70. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor McMichael Dorsey officiating. Burial will follow at Danover Cemetery in Cary, MS. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.