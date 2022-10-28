Knights of Columbus sets food drive for Nov. 5 in Vicksburg Published 10:04 am Friday, October 28, 2022

The Knights of Columbus will hold a food drive to benefit the Community Store House Food Pantry on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of Corner Market in the Delchamps Plaza.

This year marks the seventh year the Knights have held food drives for the food pantry, so far collecting more than 17,000 pounds of food and $9,800 in cash for the food pantry.

The food pantry is in need of jelly, peanut butter, various canned items (no gallon cans), ramen noodles, cornbread mix, dried beans, crackers, spaghetti sauce and noodles, individual servings of instant oatmeal, evaporated milk, boxed macaroni and cheese and various other food items.