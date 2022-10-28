Knights of Columbus sets food drive for Nov. 5 in Vicksburg

Published 10:04 am Friday, October 28, 2022

By John Surratt

The Knights of Columbus will hold a food drive to benefit the Community Store House Food Pantry on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of Corner Market in the Delchamps Plaza.

This year marks the seventh year the Knights have held food drives for the food pantry, so far collecting more than 17,000 pounds of food and $9,800 in cash for the food pantry.

The food pantry is in need of jelly, peanut butter, various canned items (no gallon cans), ramen noodles, cornbread mix, dried beans, crackers, spaghetti sauce and noodles, individual servings of instant oatmeal, evaporated milk, boxed macaroni and cheese and various other food items.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Final details for home initiative being developed by city of Vicksburg, local NAACP

QUESTIONNAIRE: District 5 VWSD School Board candidates speak on priorities

May & Company: A Century of Service

ERDC’s Dr. Edith Martinez-Guerra helped assess Jackson water crisis

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Will you attend Halloween events in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...