Phi Theta Kappa at Hinds CC Vicksburg-Warren Campus inducts several local students

Published 9:39 am Friday, October 28, 2022

By Staff Reports

This year’s officers include: seated from left, Tagen Thompson, Destiny Mace, Jeanette Bantugan and Hope Powell, all of Vicksburg. New inductees include, back from left, Zachary Morphis of Houston, Texas; Josh Artman, Kamron Peterson and Miranda Dixon, all of Vicksburg, Alexa Eb of Chicago; Callie Campbell and Morgan Alford, both of Vicksburg.

 The Alpha Omega Chi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at the Vicksburg-Warren Campus recently inducted 11 new members during its fall 2022 induction ceremony.

Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society for community and junior college students. Membership in Phi Theta Kappa is extended to students who have a 3.5 cumulative grade point average or above on 12 or more transferable credit hours.

There are more than 1,285 Phi Theta Kappa chapters throughout the United States and abroad.

