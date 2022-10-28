Vicksburg native initiated into HCC Alpha Beta Gamma Published 9:57 am Friday, October 28, 2022

The Lambda Chapter of Alpha Beta Gamma (ABG) at Hinds Community College introduced 25 prospective initiates during an Oct. 24 invitation ceremony at the Raymond Campus, including Vicksburg native Louis Parson.

ABG is an international business honor society established in 1970 to recognize and encourage scholarship among college students in business curricula at community, junior and technical colleges. The society has over 35,000 members from 140 member colleges. It provides an opportunity for developing leadership and service, an intellectual climate for exchanging ideas and ideals, lively fellowship for business scholars, and the stimulation of interest in continuing academic excellence.

Candidates were selected based on their dedication to achieving academic distinction and sincere interest in advancing business studies.

According to ABG sponsor and Business Administration instructor Nita Burchfield, the initiates are the inaugural group since the pandemic. “Students like being together and collaborating,” she said. “I think this is a good opportunity for our business students to gather and collaborate on different projects.”

Hinds Recruiting Coordinator Reggie Harris served as the speaker for the ceremony. His words of wisdom seem to resonate deeply with initiates and their families. “Success is in your future,” he said. “You’re on a great journey, but make sure you finish it.”

ABG plans to elect officers and start community service projects in the coming months.