Friday, October 28, 2022

Vicksburg High running back DeCorey Knight ran for 82 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries in a 14-0 win over Neshoba Central on Oct. 21.

The victory gave the Gators the MHSAA Region 2-5A championship, the program’s first since 1990. Vicksburg will finish the regular season Nov. 3, at home at 7 p.m. vs. Holmes County Central. It will then host a first-round game in the Class 5A playoffs on Nov. 11.