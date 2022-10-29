Ole Miss hangs on to beat Texas A&M Published 10:58 pm Saturday, October 29, 2022

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (AP) — Quinshon Judkins rushed for 205 yards, Jaxson Dart passed for three touchdowns, and No. 15 Ole Miss beat Texas A&M 31-28 on Saturday night.

Judkins had a 1-yard touchdown run with 7:18 remaining, helping Ole Miss rebound from its first loss of the season. He is up to 1,036 yards rushing on the season.

Dart threw touchdown passes of 18, 1 and 2 yards. He was 13-for-20 for 140 yards, and also had 17 carries for 95 yards on the ground.

Zach Evans, who missed last week’s 45-20 loss to LSU with a leg injury, returned against the Aggies and rushed for 75 yards. Jonathan Mingo had four catches for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Rebels (8-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference).

Ole Miss rushed for 391 yards, including 134 in the first quarter, and finished with 530 total yards.

Connor Weigman was 28-of-44 for 338 yards and four touchdowns for Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4). The Aggies lost their fourth straight game for the school’s longest slide since losing four straight at the end of the 2005 season.

Devon Achane rushed 25 times for 138 yards, and Moose Muhammad III caught eight passes for 112 yards and a score.

Trailing 14-7 in the first quarter, the Rebels reeled off the next 17 points. Ole Miss had a field goal before halftime, and Dart connected on touchdown passes to Casey Kelly and Mingo to take a 24-14 lead with a minute left in the third.

Noah Thomas scored on a 2-yard pass from Weigman, and Judkins answered with his 1-yard TD run to put Ole Miss ahead 31-21 with 7:18 left.

Texas A&M cut the lead to three on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Weigman to Achane with 1:25 remaining. The Rebels then went three-and-out, but the Aggies turned the ball over on downs deep in their own territory to end it.