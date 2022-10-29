Vicksburg sweeps Port Gibson in early-season basketball doubleheader Published 7:43 pm Saturday, October 29, 2022

Vicksburg High’s boys basketball team is getting out of the blocks fast.

Davian Williams and Malik Franklin led four scorers in double digits with 19 points apiece, and the Gators crushed Port Gibson 77-44 on Saturday for their second win in a row to start the season.

Vicksburg beat Germantown 63-49 in its opener on Thursday.

On Saturday, Williams drained four 3-pointers in the first half and Franklin made two more as the Gators raced to a 42-13 lead at halftime and were never threatened.

Jaylin Jackson added 12 points for the Gators, Kameron Bailey scored 11, and Markel Derby had nine.

Darrel Hedrick led Port Gibson with 18 points and Jaylen Hill scored 11.

In the girls’ game, Layla Carter scored 33 points as Vicksburg beat Port Gibson 77-56. Rodrianna Hall added 12 points and Janiah Caples scored 11. The Missy Gators (1-1) notched their first win of the season after dropping the opener against Germantown.

Vicksburg will continue its season-opening home stand Tuesday against Holmes County Central. The girls/boys doubleheader starts at 6 p.m.

Vicksburg also plays Lanier at home on Thursday at 6 p.m. Eight of its first 10 games are at home.