Silver Alert issued for Vicksburg man Published 8:48 am Sunday, October 30, 2022

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has issued a Silver Alert for Michael Amos, 59, of Vicksburg.

He is described as a Black male, five foot nine inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black/grey hair, brown eyes and a white beard.

He was last seen wearing a gray blue jean jacket, blue jean shorts and a gray ball cap.

He was last seen Saturday at about 3:15 PM in the 2100 Block of Hwy 61 in Warren County .

He was last seen walking west from the Hospital.