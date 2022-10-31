Hill named Vicksburg Convention Center sales manager

Published 10:19 am Monday, October 31, 2022

By John Surratt

The Vicksburg Convention Center recently announced the hiring of Don Hill as sales manager, replacing Carson Berch.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have a talented person like Don come knocking on our door after Carson announced he was moving,” said VCC Executive Director Erin Southard. “I think his youthful vigor and previous experiences in sales and marketing will help keep the positive momentum going at the VCC.”

A native of Vicksburg, Hill is a graduate of Vicksburg High School and served in the U.S. Army, with one tour in Bosnia. After marrying his high school sweetheart, Hill spent seven years in the Tampa Bay Area working in design, marketing and sales.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Hill has designed posters for world-touring musicians, booked some Grammy-winning performers and ran the day-to-day operations at an English Pub.

“I am excited to be a part of such an amazing team. Being a native of Vicksburg, I consider it an honor to be able to offer my skills and talents to the city that made me who I am. Here’s to an amazing 2023 and beyond,” Hill said.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Officials: Pemberton drainage improvements still under construction

Batesville Manufacturing, United Way Bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Warren County

Three arrested in Warren County in connection to child sex crimes

Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrests 15-year-old in connection with carjackings

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Will you attend Halloween events in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...