How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

Published 7:55 am Monday, October 31, 2022

By Staff Reports

Southern University kicker Joshua Griffin (45) has his field goal attempt blocked by Jackson State's defense during Saturday's game in Jackson. Griffin, a former Warren Central star, also averaged 36.5 yards on eight punts, but Jackson State beat Griffin's Jaguars 35-0. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A weekly roundup of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools:

• Southern University kicker/punter Joshua Griffin (Warren Central) averaged 36.5 yards on eight punts in a 35-0 loss to Jackson State. He had one punt downed inside the 20-yard line. Griffin also missed one field goal and had another block, made one solo tackle, and kicked off once.

• Grambling defensive back Myron Stewart (Port Gibson) had five total tackles, one-half tackle for loss, and returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown in a 35-6 rout of Alcorn State.

• Alabama A&M defensive back Aadreekis Conner (Port Gibson) had one-half tackle for loss in a 24-17 loss to Alabama State.

• West Alabama linebacker Lamar Gray (Warren Central) had three total tackles and one pass breakup in a 36-24 loss to West Florida.

• West Alabama offensive lineman Kordell Watts (Vicksburg High) started his 19th consecutive game at center in the loss to West Florida.

• Bluefield University defensive back Tyrese Wolfe (Vicksburg High) had three solo tackles in a 54-26 win over Union College.

• Reinhardt University defensive lineman Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) had six total tackles, including one tackle for loss, in a 43-14 win against St. Andrew’s.

