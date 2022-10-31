Louis Mitchell Jr. Published 12:32 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

Louis Mitchell Jr., a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Saturday, October 29 in his home following a brief illness. He was 71. He was retired and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents Louis Mitchell, Sr and Willie Mae Brown, and his sister, Betty Ballard. He is survived by his sons Louis Michell III, George Mitchell and Thomas Mitchell, all of Vicksburg; his daughter Chantell Mitchell; his brothers Simon Mitchell and Roosevelt Mitchell, both of Vicksburg; his sisters Willie Mitchell, Minnie Lee Rockwell and Geneva Dixon all of Vicksburg; and Loubertha Dawkins of CA, and a host of nieces, great nieces, nephews and great-nephews, cousins and others.

A memorial service is to be held on Wednesday, November 9 in the Calvary Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Reverend Dr. Joe N. Mosely officiating.