Published 12:21 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

Funeral services for Ruby Ann Green will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Ms. Green passed away on October 25, 2022, at Shady Lawn Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was 72.