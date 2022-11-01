Claudette Maxine Vaughn

Claudette Maxine Vaughn passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, at St. Dominic Medical Center in Jackson.

She was 70. Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Calvary Baptist Church with the Reverend James Archer officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service.

