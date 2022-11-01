Loretta W. Poates

Published 3:08 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

By Staff Reports

Mrs. Loretta W. Poates passed away on Oct. 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was 78.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Clover Valley Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Phillip Burks officiating. Burial will follow at Clover Valley Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m.

