Monroe woman killed in car crash in Ouachita Parish Published 3:33 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 838 at Well Road on Monday just after 1:30 p.m in Ouachita Parish.

The crash claimed the life of Kieta M. Hale, 45, of Monroe, La.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Toyota Sienna, driven by Hale, was traveling south on Well Road. At the same time, a 2015 Kenworth concrete truck was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 838. Hale disregarded the stop sign and was struck by the Kenworth.

Hale, who was restrained, was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. The driver of the Kenworth was restrained and not injured.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor; however, routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to remind the public that inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state. It is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving and to get plenty of rest in order to remain alert.

In 2022, Troop F has investigated 24 fatal crashes, which resulted in 27 deaths.