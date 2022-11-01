PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 Vicksburg Porchfest sees crowd in rain and shine

Published 2:12 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

By Staff Reports

The annual Vicksburg Porchfest in the Historic Fostoria neighborhood was held on Saturday.

Musicians played from the front porches of residents’ homes while food and craft vendors sold their wares along three blocks of Drummond Street.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More News

NEW SHOP ON THE BLOCK: John Houston’s Fine Wines and Good Spirits opens in downtown Vicksburg

Men of Good Quality meet in Vicksburg

Monroe woman killed in car crash in Ouachita Parish

Workshop, Concerts to open Alcorn Jazz Festival

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Will you attend Halloween events in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...