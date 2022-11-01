PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 Vicksburg Porchfest sees crowd in rain and shine
Published 2:12 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022
1 of 6
The Greg Green Trio performs at one of the homes participating in Porchfest on Drummond Street on Saturday. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Residents along Drummond street pulled out all the stops when it came to decorating their front yards and porches at Porchfest on Saturday. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
A golden retriever visiting one of the “Porchfest 4 Legged Furry Friends H2O Hole(s)” on Saturday in the Fostoria neighborhood's annual Porchfest on Saturday. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Ralph Miller was one of the musicians who performed on the front porches of residences on Drummond Street at Porchfest on Saturday. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Rob Barnett poses at his stand where he sold homemade cinnamon rolls and carrot cake at Porchfest on Saturday. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Emilee Bloodworth poses at her booth where she was selling her custom jewelry at Porchfest in the historic Fostoria neighborhood on Saturday. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The annual Vicksburg Porchfest in the Historic Fostoria neighborhood was held on Saturday.
Musicians played from the front porches of residents’ homes while food and craft vendors sold their wares along three blocks of Drummond Street.