Vicksburg Police Reports: Man arrested for trailer thefts; catalytic converters and car stolen Published 4:11 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

The Vicksburg Police Department arrested a man for stealing trailers this past Friday.

The department also received a report of a vehicle stolen from Walmart, multiple reports of catalytic converters being stolen and a report of tools stolen from a pickup toolbox on Monday.

One arrested for multiple trailer thefts

Melvin Corners, 60 of Vicksburg, was arrested on Friday in connection to the theft of multiple trailers, including two U-Haul trailers stolen from local businesses.

He was charged with two counts of grand larceny and two counts of receiving stolen property. Appearing before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, Corners received a $50,000 bond and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Catalytic converters stolen from auto shop

Officers responded to Clark’s Auto Repair Shop at 2401 Halls Ferry Road in reference to the theft of catalytic converters on Monday at 8:41 a.m.

The complainant advised that they had three vehicles that had catalytic converters cut off over the weekend. The case is currently under investigation.

Catalytic converters stolen near USACE building

Officers responded to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers building at 4155 Clay St. in reference to the theft of catalytic converters on Monday at 10:24 a.m.

The complainant stated the catalytic converters were missing from a Chevrolet passenger van and a Dodge Ram pickup truck. Additionally, someone damaged a Ford F-150 pickup truck when they tried to remove the catalytic converter, but failed to do so.

The case is currently under investigation.

Tools stolen from pickup

Officers responded to the Rodeway Inn at 2 Pemberton Place in reference to an auto burglary on Monday at 3:29 p.m.

The victim stated someone stole a bag containing $500 worth of sockets and wrenches from the toolbox of his 2018 Chevrolet Silverado. The case is currently under investigation.

Chevrolet Cruze stolen from Walmart

Officers took a report of the theft of an automobile on Monday at 7:56 p.m.

The victim reported that a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze was taken from Wal-Mart at 2150 Iowa Blvd. earlier in the day. The case is currently under investigation.